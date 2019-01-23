CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Manikandan Achari once again team-up with Vijay Sethupathi

Jan 23, 2019
Manikandan Achari has got a remarkable role in ‘Petta’. In ‘Petta’ he acted alongside stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His performance in the film got noted.

Manikandan has now been signed for Vijay Sethupathi’s next film. Seenu Ramasamy is directing the movie which has been titled as ‘Maamanithan’. Vijay Sethupathi plays an auto driver’s role in the movie.

Director Seenu Ramasamy and Vijay Sethupathi have previously worked together in the National award-winning film ‘Thenmerku Paruvakaatru’, ‘Dharmadurai’ and the yet-to-be-released ‘Idam Porul Yeval’.

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is producing ‘Maamanithan’. Interestingly, the movie will have music scored by both Yuvan and his father, the legendary Ilayaraaja.

