Napier ODI: India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets

India defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the first ODI at Napier today to take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series.

The hosts’ decision to bat first backfired badly as they were skittled out by India for 157 in just 38 overs. Kuldeep Yadav scalped 4 wickets, while Mohammed Shami bagged 3.

In the process, Shami became the fastest Indian to bag 100 ODI wickets. Kiwi Skipper Kane Williamson provided the only resistance. He made 64.

As Team India began the chase, the play was stopped for nearly half an hour due to the setting sun. The target of 158 in 50 overs was revised to 156 in 49 overs.

Later, Team India chased down the target with almost 14 overs to spare and 8 wickets in hand. Shikhar Dhawan top scored with an unbeaten 75, while skipper Virat Kohli made 45.

The second ODI will be played at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.