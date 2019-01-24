Latest NewsBeautyLife Style

Age or life stages should not affect a woman’s career: Kareena kapoor

Jan 24, 2019, 12:08 am IST
Age is not a bar for a woman, says Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Bollywood actress Kareena, who is in her late 30s and is a mother, says a woman’s career must remain unaffected by her age or stage of life.

The actress said in a statement: “I believe age or life stages should not affect a woman’s career. It’s important not to limit yourself. Women can do it all. I have always enjoyed playing various roles on reel – a warrior princess, model, mother just the way I do in my real life. All of this has been possible because I focus on being healthy inside to stay beautiful.

