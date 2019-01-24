Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about Buying IPL Stake

Jan 24, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has denied that his family was interested in picking equity stake in any of the franchises of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

“This news is incorrect,” Bachchan told IANS when asked about media reports on the issue.

Earlier, there were reports that the Bachchans had approached the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals with proposals to buy stakes in the franchises.

While the talks with three-time champions CSK were reportedly unsuccessful, discussions with the Royals did not progress beyond the first round.

Interestingly, the Bachchan family already has stakes in Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Chennaiyin FC and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Jaipur Pink Panthers.

