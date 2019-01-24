Latest NewsIndiaSports

CoA lifts suspensions on Pandya, Rahul

Jan 24, 2019, 10:26 pm IST
The suspensions on Indian Cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L.Rahul were lifted today by the Committee of Administrators, two weeks after they were sent home from the tour of Australia due to their sexist comments on a TV show.

Pandya is expected to take the earliest available flight to join the team in New Zealand for an ongoing limited-overs series, while Rahul might play in either the domestic circuit or show up for India-A in the home series against England Lions.

The decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, P.S.Narasimha.

However, an inquiry will take place into the matter, for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the Supreme Court. The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for 5th of next month.

