Nimisha Sajayan to pair with Nivin Pauly

Jan 24, 2019, 11:16 pm IST
Nimisha Sajayan to pair with Nivin Pauly in Rajeev Ravi's Thuramukham

Nimisha Sajayan has been signed as the female lead in Rajeev Ravi’s new film, She will be teaming up with Nivin Pauly for the first time.

Nivin Pauly and Rajeev Ravi teaming up for a movie titled ‘Thuramukham’. As the title suggests, the movie is centred around a harbour and the coastal people. The story is set in the Cochin harbour in the early 1950s.

Rajeev Ravi, the National award-winning cinematographer-turned-filmmaker has previously helmed ‘Annayum Rasoolum’, ‘Njan Steve Lopez’ and ‘Kammattipadam’. ‘Thuramukham’, is said to be based on the historic protests against the inhuman ‘chappa’ system, wherein copper coins were thrown to waiting workers in a primitive ‘work guarantee’ scheme, which had resulted in police firing and martyrdom of three labourers in Mattancherry.

KM Chidambaran had earlier written a play named ‘Thuramukham’. Rajeev Ravi’s movie is supposedly inspired from this play. The playwright’s son, Gopan Chidambaram, a scenarist who has previously co-written ‘Iyobinte
Pusthakam’, is reportedly scripting Rajeev Ravi’s film. Shoot is expected to commence by the first quarter of the  year.

