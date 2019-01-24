KeralaCinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Prithviraj selects this film as his ‘most favorite film of 2018’

Jan 24, 2019, 08:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prithviraj has recently disclosed his most favorite film that released last year. I an interview, when asked about his favorite film of 2018, Prithviraj said it was ‘Sudani From Nigeria’. He also had high regard for films like ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ and ‘Ee Maa Yau’.

Zakariya’s ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ is one of the best films to come out of Malayalam cinema in recent years. The movie which told the story of a Malappuram based local football club manager’s warm relationship with his African player was a big success, both critically and commercially. The movie was screened at several prestigious film festivals and won a handful of awards as well.

Tags

Related Articles

pinarayi and sadasivam

Honour Killings and Political Murders a Shame to the state, Says Kerala Governor

May 31, 2018, 08:03 pm IST

Saif Ali Khan gets angry at photographers in London

Jun 23, 2018, 02:03 pm IST
Disha-Patani-cover-magazine

Disha Patani looks like a stylish diva on the cover of this magazine

Oct 3, 2018, 11:55 am IST

China Passes Law to Make Islam More Chinese in Nature

Jan 7, 2019, 11:47 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close