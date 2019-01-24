Prithviraj selects this film as his ‘most favorite film of 2018’

Prithviraj has recently disclosed his most favorite film that released last year. I an interview, when asked about his favorite film of 2018, Prithviraj said it was ‘Sudani From Nigeria’. He also had high regard for films like ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ and ‘Ee Maa Yau’.

Zakariya’s ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ is one of the best films to come out of Malayalam cinema in recent years. The movie which told the story of a Malappuram based local football club manager’s warm relationship with his African player was a big success, both critically and commercially. The movie was screened at several prestigious film festivals and won a handful of awards as well.