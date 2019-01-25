Allu Arjun recreates Priya Prakash Verrier’s gunshot wink: VIDEO

After Priya Prakash Varrier’s gunshot kiss wink went viral, Telugu superstar entertained fans at a recent event by trying out his own version of the scene.

Recently, at the audio launch of Priya’s film Oru Adaar Love, which has been dubbed in Telugu and has been titled Lovers Day, superstar Allu Arjun made fans go crazy as he tried out the same scene.

Allu Arjun appreciated Priya’s performance and recreated his version of the viral gunshot kiss. The video has now taken the internet by storm.

