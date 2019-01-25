Latest Newscelebrities

Allu Arjun recreates Priya Prakash Verrier’s gunshot wink: VIDEO

Jan 25, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

After Priya Prakash Varrier’s gunshot kiss wink went viral, Telugu superstar entertained fans at a recent event by trying out his own version of the scene.

Recently, at the audio launch of Priya’s film Oru Adaar Love, which has been dubbed in Telugu and has been titled Lovers Day, superstar Allu Arjun made fans go crazy as he tried out the same scene.

Allu Arjun appreciated Priya’s performance and recreated his version of the viral gunshot kiss. The video has now taken the internet by storm.

Watch the video below:

Tags

Related Articles

‘The decision took was in Bihar’s quick development’: Nitish Kumar

Jul 27, 2017, 12:57 pm IST

Islamist militants strike over African military taskforce in central Mali, six killed

Jun 30, 2018, 04:51 pm IST

Indian-origin woman killed by tiger shark in US

Dec 4, 2017, 06:30 pm IST

Possibility of DMK to have an alliance with BJP after the 2G verdict is like this

Dec 23, 2017, 08:01 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close