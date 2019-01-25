Around 61.7 million people affected due to extreme weather events in last year

A report released by UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) revealed that earthquakes and tsunamis accounted for most of the 10,373 lives lost in disasters last year, while extreme weather events accounted for most of 61.7 million people affected by natural hazards. No part of the globe was spared from the impact of extreme weather events last year.

The country most affected by disasters was India, where there were 23.9 million people hit, the country with the most deaths was Indonesia with 4,535, followed by India (1,388).

The UN official said that time is running out for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Centigrade or 2 degrees Centigrade.