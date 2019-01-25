Latest NewsIndia

CBI Files new land scam case against former Chief Minister

Jan 25, 2019, 02:49 pm IST
The CBI Friday registered a new case against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation and carried out searches at 30 locations in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

A team of officials from the agency arrived early morning at Hooda’s residence in Rohtak, Haryana, they said.

According to the officials, 30 locations in the Delhi-NCR region are part of the probe, the officials said.

The agency is tight-lipped about the details of the case as the search operation is underway.

The case is understood to be related to alleged irregularities in land allotment, sources said.

