DRDO Successfully launches Surface to Air Long-Range Missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test fired Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LR-SAM) from naval warship INS Chennai, reported ANI on Thursday. The test was conducted off the coast of Odisha.

The LR-SAM hit a low flying aerial target during the test. Following the test fire, the Defence Ministry called it a “significant milestone” posted on microblogging site Twitter.

Congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Navy for the “landmark achievement”, Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman tweeted from her official handle, “India achieves a significant milestone with successful flight test of LRSAM on board INS Chennai. The missile directly hit a low flying aerial target. Smt @nsitharaman congratulates @DRDO_India, @indiannavy , the industry and other stakeholders for this landmark achievement.”