IndiaNEWS

DRDO Successfully launches Surface to Air Long-Range Missile

Jan 25, 2019, 09:49 am IST
Less than a minute

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test fired Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LR-SAM) from naval warship INS Chennai, reported ANI on Thursday. The test was conducted off the coast of Odisha.

The LR-SAM hit a low flying aerial target during the test. Following the test fire, the Defence Ministry called it a “significant milestone” posted on microblogging site Twitter.

Congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Navy for the “landmark achievement”, Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman tweeted from her official handle, “India achieves a significant milestone with successful flight test of LRSAM on board INS Chennai. The missile directly hit a low flying aerial target. Smt @nsitharaman congratulates @DRDO_India, @indiannavy , the industry and other stakeholders for this landmark achievement.”

Tags

Related Articles

Ahmedabad Witnessed for 59 cave-ins reported over last five years

Aug 22, 2018, 10:17 am IST

Aung San Suu Kyi visited violence affected Rakhine state

Nov 2, 2017, 01:51 pm IST

Hot Workout videos of Sara Ali Khan reveals her Fitness Secret: Watch

Sep 4, 2018, 06:28 pm IST

Man walks 1,350 km to remind PM Modi of his promises

Jun 16, 2018, 08:58 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close