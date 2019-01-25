ISL 2019: Kerala Blasters looks forward to a good start against ATK

Kerala Blasters will be in action in the first match of the second phase of the Indian Super League (ISL). After the lenghthy international break, the team take to the field with Nelo Vingada at the helm of affairs. The southern side have played six games at home this season and are yet to register their first win. In fact, they haven’t won a single game since their opening day victory over ATK in Kolkata.

David James was relieved of his duties after a 6-1 humiliation against Mumbai City FC and now it remains to be seen whether Vingada can turn it around for the yellow brigade.

Jhingan was being used as a full back at times by James but the new coach could reinstate the India international to his usual centre-back position.

Anas Edathodika who suffered an injury during the Asian Cup encounter against Bahrain has recovered in time and will be available for selection against ATK.

Slavisa Stojanovic and Matej Poplatnik will have their task cut out against a good ATK defence and will look to replicate their performance from the reverse fixture where both the players found the net.

ATK, meanwhile, are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to qualify for the play-offs by splurging the cash in the transfer window.

They have signed India right back Pritam Kotal on a long-term deal and have also roped in former Bengaluru FC attacking midfielder Edu Garcia to their roster.

Nigerian striker Kalu Uche has also shrugged off his injury and has returned to the training ground which has further boosted ATK’s attacking department. It will be a tough job to contain the likes Garcia and Uche for the 90 minutes for a defence which has conceded 20 goals in 12 matches.

ATK have been decent at the back and the inclusion of Kotal will add more steel. The right back is also known for joining attacks and with Uche back in action he will have a target man to pour in the crosses from the right flank.