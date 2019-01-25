Manju Warrier to play opposite Dhanush in Kollywood

Actor Manju Warrier will play the lead role in Dhanush’s upcoming film Asuran, to be directed by Vetrimaaran.

Dhanush took to Twitter to announce that Manju Warrier will play the lead role in the film. Dhanush tweeted, “#asuran – update .. the evergreen Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead. Excited to share screen space and learn from this amazing talent.”

Dhanush had earlier also tweeted that the team will begin shooting on January 26. He wrote, “We will start filming #asuran from January 26th !! A Vetrimaaran film. Looking forward to yet another adventure. @VetriMaaran @gvprakash @theVcreations.”

