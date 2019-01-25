Navy commissions INS Kohassa in Andaman And Nicobar islands

The Navy commissioned a new air base, INS Kohassa, in the strategically located Andaman and Nicobar islands as part of efforts to expand operational presence in the Indian Ocean where China has been increasing its military presence.

The new base was inaugurated by Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba in the presence of top naval commanders.

“The close proximity of Coco Islands (Myanmar) and wide expanse of Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) makes the base a very vital asset,” Indian Navy Spokesperson Captain DK Sharma said.

Indian Navy has been bolstering its presence in the Indian Ocean in view of China regularly sending warships and submarines to the region. A year ago, the Navy had implemented a new plan for deployment of warships in the Indian Ocean region to effectively counter China’s growing presence in strategic waters.

The “new mission-based deployment” plan involves deploying mission-ready ships and aircraft along critical sea lanes of communications.

Admiral Lanba said Naval Air Station has been developed for both military and civil – airfield. He said it will help in providing impetus to the Centre’s UDAN scheme and will complement the Navy’s role as a net security provider in the strategic Indian Ocean Region

The Naval Air Station (NAS) Shibpur has been commissioned as INS Kohassa. It is Indian Navy’s third naval air facility in the Andamans.

NAS Shibpur was established in 2001 as a forward operating air base (FOAB) for enhanced surveillance in North Andaman. The air station operates short range maritime reconnaissance (SRMR) aircraft and helicopters. These aircraft undertake EEZ surveillance, anti-poaching missions, search and rescue (SAR) and humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) missions.