Sanjay Leela Bhansali first offered both Shahid Kapoor’s and Ranveer Singh’s character in Padmaavat to this Bollywood superstar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first approached Shah Rukh Khan to play Maharawal Ratan Singh – Shahid Kapoor’s character, according to a report in India Today.

However, ‘King Khan’ refused to play as he thought that the main focus of the film is on Rani Padmini and Khilji. On learning that, Bhansali offered SRK the role of Khilji – played by Ranveer. It would have been a great fit too since some of SRK’s best work on-screen have been playing negative roles. Just refer back to films like Baazigar, Darr, Anjaam, and others.

But SRK refused to play Khilji as well and sources had revealed at the time that it was because Shah Rukh Khan was still facing backlash over his film Raees and thought that playing Khilji would just make things worse for him as it was a purely negative character and the grey character in Raees had already got fans booing him.