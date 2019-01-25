The man lost his life during the shooting of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh

Recent reports say that to have lost his life during the shooting of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh in Mussoorie.

Turns out Ramu, who was working with a generator company in Premnagar area of Dehradun, was in charge of the functioning of the generator being used for the shoot of Shahid’s film.

“Ramu was checking the oil in the generator when the muffler he was wearing got caught in the fan of the generator and he got pulled in it as well. He was taken to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he was declared dead. His family members have been informed about it.” police officer said.

The hotel authorities have however denied confirming any such mishap occuring on their premises which only makes us wonder what exactly happened.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is an official remake of Arjun Reddy starring Shahid and Kiara Advani in lead roles. While the film is scheduled to release on June 21.