Asuran: New poster featuring Dhanush and Manju Warrier released

Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran are teaming up once again, for a new movie titled ‘Asuran’. Lady Superstar Manju Warrier has been signed as the female lead. A new poster featuring the lead pair of Dhanush and Manju was released just a while back in social media. The movie marks Manju’s first non-Malayalam appearance after being in the industry for nearly two decades. She is said to be playing a very prominent, performance-oriented role in the movie.

Asuran’ is based on the novel ‘Vekkai’ by writer Poomai. The movie has GV Prakash handling the music department and R Velraj as the cinematographer.

Dhanush has previously collaborated with director Vetrimaaran for acclaimed films like ‘Polladhavan’, ‘Aadukalam’ and ‘Visaranai’. Their last outing ‘Vada Chennai’ was also a highly successful film.