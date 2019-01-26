Best countries to start business, India on top list : Survey

According to the US-based website usnews.com, The ‘Best Countries to Start a Business’ ranking is calculated from the results of a global perceptions-based survey, and it ranks countries based on scores from nearly 6,000 business decision-makers.

India is the second best place to start a business, says 2019 Best Countries Report, a Ranking and Analysis project by U.S. News & World Report, BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Last year, India was at the ninth place. Meanwhile, Thailand maintains the top spot. In the ranking China has climbed up three spots and is now placed at the third spot, followed by Singapore and Malaysia on the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

The various factors taken into consideration while calculating the rankings are affordability, bureaucracy, cheap manufacturing costs, connected to the rest of the world, and easy access to capital.

Meanwhile, Switzerland tops the list of the best country in overall ranking followed by Japan at the second spot. Canada is ranked third, while Germany is placed at the fourth spot. The United Kingdom is at the fifth spot, and the United States is at eighth.

Regarding quality of life, Canada is at the top spot, while Sweden is judged as the safest country for women. The United States is judged as the most powerful country followed by Japan.

The survey includes 80 countries across a range of categories; from economic influence to the military, from right to education to quality of life.