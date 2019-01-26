Latest NewsSports

Naomi Osaka wins Australian Open women Singles title

Jan 26, 2019, 10:19 pm IST
In Australian Open Tennis, Japan’s Naomi Osaka today won her maiden Australian Open Grand Slam Singles title at Melbourne.

In the Final, Osaka, seeded fourth, defeated eighth-placed Czech Petra Kvitova, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 to become the first Asian player to achieve the world number one ranking.

She will surpass Romania’s Simona Halep at the top of the rankings on Monday and become the youngest number one since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010.

The Japanese also ed history by becoming the first player since 2001 to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles. Osaka, who won the US Open last year, broke American Jennifer Capriati’s 2001 record.

