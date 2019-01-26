PM Narendra Modi to be in Kerala and Tamil Nadu tomorrow

The Prime Minister will visit Kochi tomorrow and unveil a plaque to dedicate to the nation an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. He will also lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the same venue.

PM will inaugurate a mounded storage vessel at an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi and lay the foundation stone for skill development institute at Ettumanoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kerala and Tamil Nadu tomorrow. At Madurai in Tamil Nadu, PM will lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He will also inaugurate the super specialty blocks of Madurai’s Rajaji Medical College, and Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges, as part of upgradation projects of the government.