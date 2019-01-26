Pope Francis defends migrants and marginalized

In a swipe at US President Donald Trump’s plans to build a border wall against Central American migrants, Pope Francis told hundreds of thousands of young pilgrims that it was “senseless” to condemn every immigrant “as a threat to society.”

The Argentine pontiff was speaking at the end of a solemn ceremony commemorating Christ’s Crucifixion, which drew the largest crowd of pilgrims of his five-day visit. “This is the criteria to divide people: The builders of bridges and the builders of walls, those builders of walls sow fear and look to divide people”, he said.

Pope Francis railed against the marginalization of convicts and others who society has deemed “sinners,” and staunchly defended migrants as he joined hundreds of thousands of young Catholics in Panama.