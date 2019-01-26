Latest NewsInternational

Pope Francis defends migrants and marginalized

Jan 26, 2019, 08:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a swipe at US President Donald Trump’s plans to build a border wall against Central American migrants, Pope Francis told hundreds of thousands of young pilgrims that it was “senseless” to condemn every immigrant “as a threat to society.”

The Argentine pontiff was speaking at the end of a solemn ceremony commemorating Christ’s Crucifixion, which drew the largest crowd of pilgrims of his five-day visit. “This is the criteria to divide people: The builders of bridges and the builders of walls, those builders of walls sow fear and look to divide people”, he said.

Pope Francis railed against the marginalization of convicts and others who society has deemed “sinners,” and staunchly defended migrants as he joined hundreds of thousands of young Catholics in Panama.

Tags

Related Articles

IIT-R plans to introduce ‘Early Earthquake Warning’ system

Sep 12, 2017, 11:35 pm IST
richa-chadha-confirms-her-relation-and-revealed-about-her-love-life

Entertainment industry is suffering due to tax: Richa Chadha

Feb 6, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

Cricket Astrologer predicts success of India in SA and revealed something unheard about Virat

Jan 7, 2018, 09:54 pm IST

Saif says that he feel happy when kareena calls him ‘beautiful’

Nov 22, 2018, 10:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close