In Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khunmoh Khrew area of Pampore at the outskirts of Srinagar. Three J&K Police personnel also sustained minor injuries.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The slain terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Muhammad and they were planning a big attack today.