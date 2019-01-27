Action against IPS officer : V.T.Balram MLA criticizes Chief Minister

Congress MLA V.T.Balram has come forward to criticise Cheif Minister on the disciplinary action taken against Chaithra John IPS. The Thiruvananthapuram DCP has been removed from her post after she conducts a raid in the CPM district committee office, in search of some CPM activists who attacked the Medical College police station in the city.

Balram in his social media handle slammed the intellectuals who are keeping silence on the issue. He said that Kerala under the Pinarayi – Behra rule has become a lawless land.