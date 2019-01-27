Goa minister hits out at MGP for demanding his sacking

Goa minister Govind Gawade hit out at ruling coalition partner MGP for demanding his sacking from the cabinet. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), a constituent in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Goa government, had on Friday alleged that Gawade, an Independent MLA, had verbally abused its leader and minister Sudin Dhavalikar and demanded his sacking from the cabinet.

Gawade is Goa’s art and culture minister, while Dhavalikar holds the transport portfolio. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Gawade said Sawant was like a “dog who only knows how to bark”. The Independent MLA also said he was ready to face the MGP.

Besides the MGP, the state’s oldest regional outfit, and the Goa Forward Party, the Parrikar government also has the support of all the three Independent MLAs in the state, including Gawade.