“How could Mayawati become Akhilesh Yadav’s aunt”, asks Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Yadav

Jan 27, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav announced he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad constituency. “The people of Firozabad want me to contest the Lok Sabha elections from there and so I will contest from Firozabad,” Yadav said, and asserted that the government at the Centre could only be formed with support from PSP-L.

Addressing a gathering, Yadav said he did not want any high-ranking designation in the Samajwadi Party, nor a minister’s post. “I only wanted respect, but I was separated from the party as part of a conspiracy. How can we trust a person like Akhilesh Yadav who has deceived his father and uncle? I had to form the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia out of compulsion.”

On SP-BSP alliance, Yadav recalled show the BSP had given “shocks to the SP” and formed the government with the BJP on three occasions. “A party which called Mulayam Singh Yadav a goonda and me ‘durachari’, forging an alliance with such a party is an insult to both father and uncle.”

Later, he said Mulayam had never made Mayawati his sister, neither had he “then how could Mayawati become Akhilesh Yadav’s aunt,” referring to recent comments of the SP and BSP chiefs.

