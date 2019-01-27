Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Emerges Victorious in Box Office

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut has seen a remarkable growth on Day 2, all thanks to Republic Day holiday and positive word of mouth. On Day 2, the film has minted Rs 26.85 crore. It is also expected that the digits will be doubled on Day 3 following the weekend. Earlier today, January 27, trade and film analyst Taran Adarsh took to the micro-blogging site to share the numbers. His tweet reads, “#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost… Day 3 will be in double digits again… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ? 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

The film is fighting the box office battle against Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray and seems like it is emerging victorious. The film also had a decent opening day by earning Rs 8.75 crore.