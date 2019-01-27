Sabarimala Issue : Communist Govt trying to disrespect Kerala culture,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took on the Kerala government on the ensuing Sabarimala fracas and said that the ruling Left Democratic Front’s handling of the issue has been nothing but disrespectful.

Speaking at a rally in Kerala’s Thrissur district, Modi said, “The issue of the Sabarimala temple has caught the attention of the entire nation.The people of India are seeing the manner in which the Communist government of Kerala is disrespecting all aspects of Kerala’s culture.”

The Prime Minister escalated his attack at the state government and said that the CPI(M)-ruled government does not care much about women empowerment and that if they did, they would not have opposed the Triple Talaq Bill.

“Neither the Congress nor the Communists have any concern for women empowerment. If they did, they would not be opposing the NDA’s efforts to end triple talaq,” Modi said, adding that the Communists have failed to give even a single chief minister in India due to the very reason that they do not give women empowerment much importance.