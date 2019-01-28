Army giving befitting reply to enemies of country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Indian Army has been giving a befitting reply to the enemies of the country. Modi said India is a peaceful country but it has the will and power to protect its boundaries at any cost in an adverse situation.

Addressing the culmination parade of National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp in New Delhi today, the Prime Minister said, NCC cadets have been playing a crucial role in spreading awareness on several schemes like Swachh Bharat.

Prime Minister also appreciated the role of NCC cadets for their immense contribution during Kerala floods.

Earlier, cadets from all three wings of the armed forces, Army, Navy and Air Force presented Guard of Honour to the Prime Minister followed by a march past by contingents. The Prime Minister also presented awards to the best cadets in different categories.

A total of Two thousand seventy Cadets including 698 girl cadets drawn from 29 States and 7 Union Territories participated in this year’s Camp. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also attended the event.