Sara Ali Khan shared about how a fan had called her Kareena Sara’s mother

Recently, while Sara Ali Khan was in an interview on Famously Filmfare, the Simmba actress was asked the weirdest question by a fan. Sara said, “A person came up to me and said I shot with your mother Kareena and I was like.. is it normal to talk like that? I was really confused.” But in spite of this, Sara had once revealed how Kareena had earlier talked to her and said that she wasn’t her mother but wanted to be friends with her, and Sara was pleased.
Related Articles
Tata motors develops India’s first bio-methane bus
Jul 17, 2017, 03:45 pm IST
India third most vulnerable country in terms of Cyber-threats
Apr 5, 2018, 10:07 pm IST
Carry Aadhaar on your mobile: UIDAI launches mAadhaar
Jul 20, 2017, 10:43 am IST
Record 1000 flight are handled by Mumbai Airport in a day
Jun 6, 2018, 06:30 pm IST
Post Your Comments