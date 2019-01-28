Sara Ali Khan shared about how a fan had called her Kareena Sara’s mother

Latest Newscelebrities

Sara Ali Khan shared about how a fan had called her Kareena

Jan 28, 2019, 02:42 pm IST
Recently, while Sara Ali Khan was in an interview on Famously Filmfare, the Simmba actress was asked the weirdest question by a fan. Sara said, “A person came up to me and said I shot with your mother Kareena and I was like.. is it normal to talk like that? I was really confused.” But in spite of this, Sara had once revealed how Kareena had earlier talked to her and said that she wasn’t her mother but wanted to be friends with her, and Sara was pleased.

