Sensex ends 369 points lower

Sensex and Nifty today plunged more than one percent. Both indices fell for the second session in a row amid negative global cues.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange declined 369 points to end at 35,657. The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also tumbled 119 points to settle at 10,662.

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC and Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the index’s decline while TCS, L&T and Coal India gave the much-needed support.

Bank index ended nearly 2 percent lower at 26,653, dragged by Indian Bank and Central Bank of India. Also, Nifty Pharma closed 2.5 percent lower at 8,664, weighed by Piramal Enterprises and Cipla.