Taj Mahal is a Shiv temple , not built by Muslims : Union Minister

Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde on Sunday said Taj Mahal was not built by Muslims and history is proof of this claim.

Hegde, who in known for making outrageous statements that have often sparked controversy, again stoked the debate over the history of Taj Mahal.

Anant Kumar Hegde said on Sunday, “Taj Mahal was not built by Muslims. Shah Jahan in his autobiography has said he bought this palace from King Jayasimha.”

“It’s a Shiv Mandir that was built by King Paramatheertha, which was known as Tejo Mahalaya. Tejo Mahalaya became Taj Mahal. If we keep sleeping like this, most of our houses will also be renamed as masjids. In future, Lord Ram will be called Jahapana and Sita will become Bibi.”

Hegde didn’t stop at that and continued elaborating on how history has to be written and rewritten.

The Union Minister further added that if Hindus continued to sleep then even their houses would be renamed as “Masjids” and If this continues in the coming days, Lord Ram would become Jahanpanah and Sita would be called bibi. Hegde also stated, “We have to rethink about priorities of our society. We shouldn’t think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist.”