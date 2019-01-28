Tata Steel Masters: Viswanathan Anand finishes joint third

In Chess, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand had to be content with a joint third-place finish after settling for a draw with compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in the 13th and final round of the Tata Steel Masters at Wijk Aan Zee, the Netherlands.

With three victories, a defeat against winner Magnus Carlsen of Norway and nine draws, Anand ended the event on 7.5 points and will add six points to his existing rating. He is sixth in world rankings.

Carlsen expectedly won the event after drawing rather easily with Anish Giri of Holland in the final round.