Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah are ‘traitors’, says RSS leader

Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Aamir Khan have been called “traitors” by senior leader of Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) Indresh Kumar. “They may be good actors but they don’t deserve respect as they are traitors. They are like Mir Jafar and Jaichand,” Indresh Kumar said at a public event in Aligarh on Monday. He also targeted Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

This is not the first time that Naseeruddin Shah is facing the Sangh parivaar’s wrath. Both the RSS and the BJP leaders had called him a “traitor” after he had claimed that India has turned into a land where a cow is given more importance than a policeman, after the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr mob violence.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, Mahendranath Pandey had said “In one of his movies, he played the role of a Pakistani agent. I think he is growing into that character now.” Mr Pandey was referring to Sarfarosh, a 1999 Bollywood movie that had Naseeruddin Shah playing the role of a Pakistani spy. His performance had won him widespread critical acclaim.