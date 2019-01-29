NEWSSports

Andy Murray undergoes critical surgery after Australian Open Loss

Jan 29, 2019
Tennis star Andy Murray has undergone hip surgery and was hopeful it would bring an end to his pain. The Scotsman said in a post on social media on Tuesday that he underwent hip resurfacing surgery. “Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain,” Murray said in a comment under two photographs, one showing him lying on a hospital bed and another a hip x-ray. “I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo.”

He had said at the Australian Open in Melbourne earlier in the month that he intended to retire this year because his hip pain was preventing him from being able to perform to his full potential. “I’ve been struggling for a long time, I’ve been in a lot of pain for what’s been probably about 20 months now,” the Scotsman told reporters as he floated his exit from professional tennis.

