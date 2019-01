Sensex and Nifty today fell for the third session in a row, in afternoon trade due to weakness in global equities amid fresh concerns over US-China trade talks.

The markets witnessed huge volatility, as a number of events lined up for the week kept investors on the edge. After falling over 200 points in intraday trade, Sensex made some recovery to settle 64 points lower at 35,593 whereas NSE Nifty closed the day at 10,652, down 9 points.