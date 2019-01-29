Union government releases additional assistance of over Rs 7000 crore from NDRF

The Union government has released additional assistance of over 7000 crores from National Disaster Response Fund to six States and one Union Territory affected by natural disasters. The states are Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, and Puducherry.

A high-level committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh today approved the additional Central assistance. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh were among those present. The meeting was held in New Delhi to consider more financial assistance to these States and the Union Territory, which were affected by floods, landslides, cloudburst, cyclone Gaja and drought during 2018-19.