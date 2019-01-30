CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Milk Dealers Association files complaint against Simbu for asking his fans to put out huge banners and pour milk via big containers

Jan 30, 2019
Tamil actor Silambarasan, who recently posted a video asking his fans to put out huge banners and pour milk via big containers, provoked the Tamil Milk Dealers Association to file a complaint.

The President of the association filed a complaint against the actor as he asked his fans to perform ‘Paal Abhishekams’ that creates a lot of trouble for the milk dealers. The president said that a number of milk packets were stolen and were poured on the cutout of Vantha Rajavathan Varuven’s posters. He was quoted as saying by India Today, “It is tough to control theft. When Simbu says ‘Anda Anda va pannunga’, it only makes the problem worse. We’ve requested police bandobust, high-frequency night patrol rounds, and increase protection for our shops.”

