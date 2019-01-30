Latest Newscelebrities

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan slammed with a showcause notice by the enforcement directorate for smuggling illegal foreign currency in India

Jan 30, 2019, 11:16 am IST
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan slammed with a showcause notice under the charges of smuggling illegal foreign currency in India for approximately three years now.

According to a report by ABP News, the singer had $340,000 (Rs. 2.42 crore) through illegal ways out of which he reportedly smuggled $225,000 (Rs. 1.6 crore). The Enforcement Directorate of India is investigating the case currently and as of now a notice has been sent to the singer that seeks an explanation by him on this entire issue.

Apparently, if the ED is not satisfied with his clarification then a penalty of 300% will be imposed on Rahat. In case of non-payment of the penalty, a lookout notice will also be sent to him which will forbid him from performing anywhere in India.

