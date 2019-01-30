Latest NewsIndia

Rare footage of Mahatma Gandhi’s final journey now available online : Watch Here

Jan 30, 2019, 08:38 pm IST
The nation today remembers Mahatma Gandhi on the 71st death anniversary of the Father of the Nation. Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948 when he was leaving for a prayer meeting at Delhi’s Birla Mandir.

He was cremated at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi, which was later turned into a memorial.

Rare archive videos available online shows the final journey of the Mahatma and how much India cared for the man led the country into freedom from British rule.

The video was made available online first time by the National Cultural Audiovisual Archives. Another video which was also made available showed the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. According to Hindustan Times, the video from Jabalpur is the oldest available and was presented by the Leonard Theological College, Jabalpur.

