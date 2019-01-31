KeralaLatest News

BJP leader K.Surendramn demands more enquiry on CPM leader Simon Britio’s death

Jan 31, 2019, 03:51 pm IST
BJP leader K. Surendran has demanded more enquiry on the death of former SFI activist and CPM leader Simon Britto. He in his social media handle asked this. In his Facebook post, he wrote that the doctor who treated Britto and Britto’s wife has raised some doubts regarding his death. And also some other rumours are also spreading about this. These all need serious investigation.

Simon Britto died in Thrissur on 31 December evening. He was 64. Britto, who hailed from Kochi, state vice-president of Students Federation of India, the student wing of CPI(M), in 1983 when he was stabbed by activists of KSU, the student wing of the Congress. He was the Anglo-Indian MLA in the Kerala assembly.

Read his FB post:

???? ???????????? ???? ??????????? ?????????????? ???????? ??????????? ???????? ????????? ???????? ?????????…

Gepostet von K Surendran am Mittwoch, 30. Januar 2019

