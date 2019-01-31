Gold prices declined by Rs 70 to Rs 34,000 per 10 gram at the bullion market. Silver, however, advanced by Rs 20 to Rs 41,350 per kg.

Globally, gold rose to USD 1,318.86 an ounce and silver rose to USD 16.02 an ounce in New York. I

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities reduced by Rs 70 each to Rs 34,000 and Rs 33,850 per 10 gram, respectively. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 25,900 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready rose by Rs 20 to Rs 41,350 per kg and weekly-based delivery declined by 44 to Rs 40,390 per kg.