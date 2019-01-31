Health & FitnessLatest News

Here is how peanuts help you boost your brain?

Jan 31, 2019, 10:10 pm IST
Peanuts

Peanuts (Arachis hypogaea) have a high content of niacin and folate and are an excellent source of vitamin E. These nutrients have shown to protect against Alzheimer’s disease and age-related decline in cognitive abilities. In almost 4,000 people who were 65 years or older, niacin from food slowed the rate of cognitive decline.

Peanuts also contain fair amounts of a polyphenolic compound called resveratrol. It stimulates the biogenesis of mitochondria in the cells. This is beneficial to highly active and energy-consuming cells like the brain cells.

Eating peanuts can boost resveratrol levels in the body, thereby treating neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory diseases.

