Income Tax department seizes 3 properties belonging to former CM

Jan 31, 2019, 05:49 pm IST
In Bihar, the Income Tax department has seized three properties in Patna belonging to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi of RJD and her daughter Hema Yadav after investigations revealed that the properties were acquired illegally.

The three properties were gifted to Rabri Devi, wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Hema Yadav by two of the family’s domestic servants, who, the IT officials found, were too poor to acquire them in the first place.

An Income Tax official said both the men were too poor to buy the plots and do not file income tax returns. The official added that the money was clearly paid by someone else.

