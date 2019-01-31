NBE will declare the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, NEET PG today. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check their results via nbe.edu.in.

Steps to check NEET PG Result 2019

Candidates should visit the official site of NBE at nbe.edu.in. Click on the link NEET PG 2019 Result visible on the home screen. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their roll number and submit. NEET PG 2019 result will be available on your screen. Download the result and take a print out for further need.

NEET PG is conducted for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS) and PG Diploma courses in various government, private, deemed and central universities across the country. This is said to be the single entrance examination for admission to the above-mentioned courses. The examination was conducted for over 1,48,000 candidates in 165 cities across the country.