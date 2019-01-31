Latest NewsBusiness

Sensex soars 665 points

Jan 31, 2019, 08:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty raised as the union budget will be presented tomorrow. Sensex surged over 665 points as investors piled into recently beaten-down banking, auto, IT and FMCG stocks ahead of the Union Budget. The 30-share Sensex rallied 665.44 points, or 1.87%, to close at 36,256.69. The broader Nifty soared 179.15 points, or 1.68%, to 10,830.95.

In the Sensex, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, Bajaj Auto, SBI, HUL, Tata Steel, Vedanta, HFDC, TCS, ITC and Sun Pharma jumped up to 4.64%. n the other hand, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Coal India fell up to 2.56%.

Tags

Related Articles

India signs Rs 7000 crore loan agreement with Japan for high-speed rail project

Sep 29, 2018, 06:34 am IST

Copper mugs can bring death home very sooner than you can imagine

Aug 6, 2017, 11:10 am IST

He asked me to suck his d**k.. actress Renee Dhyani accuses TV actor of sexual harassment

Oct 30, 2018, 08:25 pm IST

This company is offering unlimited vacation to their employees

Oct 12, 2018, 07:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close