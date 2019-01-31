Sunny Leone was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her twins Asher and Noah Weber

Sunny Leone was spotted at the Mumbai airport today with her twins Asher and Noah Weber.

Sunny Leone who was recently snapped at the airport was travelling of her twins Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber. The two kids were born last year to Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber via surrogacy.

Sunny Leone who donned in comfortable clothes in a teal blue tracksuit, natural makeup and gold sneakers, carried one baby while her nanny carried the other. The celebrity couple also has a daughter Nisha Kaur Weber who is often seen on Sunny and Daniel’s Instagram posts. The duo had adopted Nisha in 2017 from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra.