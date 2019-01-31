Latest Newscelebrities

Sunny Leone was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her twins Asher and Noah Weber

Jan 31, 2019, 01:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sunny Leone was spotted at the Mumbai airport today with her twins Asher and Noah Weber.

Sunny Leone who was recently snapped at the airport was travelling of her twins Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber. The two kids were born last year to Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber via surrogacy.

Sunny Leone who donned in comfortable clothes in a teal blue tracksuit, natural makeup and gold sneakers, carried one baby while her nanny carried the other. The celebrity couple also has a daughter Nisha Kaur Weber who is often seen on Sunny and Daniel’s Instagram posts. The duo had adopted Nisha in 2017 from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra.

Tags

Related Articles

Improvement in sex ratio, a matter of pride for the state

Jan 15, 2018, 08:05 am IST
Sidhan

Amith Shah on reports what heard about Karnataka CM: It is the first step of BJP win

Apr 14, 2018, 07:55 am IST

UAE 47th National Day : Sharjah Ruler pardons 182 prisoners of different nationalities

Nov 26, 2018, 04:59 pm IST

See pics: North Korea’s new missile.

Dec 4, 2017, 11:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close