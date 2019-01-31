Latest Newscelebrities

This is what Kareena has to say to trolls about keeping nannies for Taimur

Jan 31, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Less than a minute
Taimur-Ali-Khan

Recently on Kareena’s chat show What Women Want, Soha Ali Khan appeared as the guest and the duo engaged in topics of media and paparazzi’s constant involvement in their life and their children’s life. And on the topic of nannies, Kareena recalled an incident for which she got brutally trolled.

Kareena recalls that she was getting in a private jet and trollers shamed her for being a careless mother who’s letting her kid brought up by nannies. Kareena gives a powerful reply and says that to the judgemental folks she is showing a middle finger in her mind.

Tags

Related Articles

suicide

NEW TWIST IN UNNAO RAPE CASE; BREAKING NEWS

May 11, 2018, 09:14 am IST
Petrol-Prices-Falls-Down-For-The-Third-Straight-Day

Petrol, Diesel Price in India Today (5 November 2018)

Nov 5, 2018, 08:27 am IST

Our aim is to maximise anti-BJP votes in LokSabha polls, says Sitaram Yechury

Oct 15, 2018, 10:00 pm IST

China tested world’s first nuclear missile that could hit target in seconds

Dec 29, 2017, 01:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close