This is what Kareena has to say to trolls about keeping nannies for Taimur

Recently on Kareena’s chat show What Women Want, Soha Ali Khan appeared as the guest and the duo engaged in topics of media and paparazzi’s constant involvement in their life and their children’s life. And on the topic of nannies, Kareena recalled an incident for which she got brutally trolled.

Kareena recalls that she was getting in a private jet and trollers shamed her for being a careless mother who’s letting her kid brought up by nannies. Kareena gives a powerful reply and says that to the judgemental folks she is showing a middle finger in her mind.