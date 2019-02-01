KeralaLatest News

Check out today’s Petrol Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Feb 1, 2019, 09:47 am IST
Less than a minute

Petrol Price In Thiruvananthapuram Today: The price of Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is at Rs 74.43 per litre Today.

As on June 2017, Petrol prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method. Petrol and diesel rates are revised at 06:00 a.m. every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Various factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher. Price of fuel includes excise duty, value added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of the petrol gets nearly doubled.

Tags

Related Articles

Chinmayi-Sripaada

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Alleges Lyricist Vairamuthum of Sexual Harassment

Oct 9, 2018, 12:34 pm IST

Here’s the rank list of India’s Most Googled Celebrity 2018

Dec 26, 2018, 02:11 pm IST
Mamootty-dulquer

Megastar Mammootty and son Dulquer Salman together in ‘Indian 2’

Nov 17, 2018, 09:47 am IST

Over 4000 arrested till now under UP Government’s ‘Anti-Romeo squad’ campaign

Jul 16, 2018, 06:35 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close