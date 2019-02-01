“I do not need a character certificate from semi-literate people”, Mamtha Banerjee slams Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the BJP president Amit Shah to either prove she had profited by even a single paisa from the sale of her paintings or quit politics.

Taking a dig at the painting sales, Shah had alleged that her paintings were bought by Ponzi firm owners. BJP leader claimed and added these Ponzi firm owners enjoyed immunity in the state.

Hitting back, Banerjee said: “I do not need a character certificate from semi-literate people who peddle half-truths and lies. I need a character certificate from people”.

The state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has send Shah a defamation notice within hours of his painting-sale jibe. Bhattacharya asked the BJP president to prove his charges or retract them and apologise publicly or face legal steps.