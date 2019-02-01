LPG price reduced again

LPG price was cut by 1 rupee 46 paise per cylinder from midnight. It is the third straight reduction in a month’s time due to the tax impact on the reduced market rate of the fuel.

14.2-kg subsidized LPG cylinder will now cost 493 rupees 53 paise in the national capital as against 494 rupees 99 paise. It said, the price in Kolkata will be 496 rupees 57 paise, in Mumbai 491 rupees 19 paise and in Chennai, it will be 481 rupees 34 paise.

Non-subsidized or market priced LPG rates have been cut by 30 rupees per cylinder due to fall in the price of LPG in the international market and strengthening of US dollar-rupee exchange rate. It will now cost 659 rupees per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, 683 rupees in Kolkata, 630 rupees in Mumbai and 673 rupees in Chennai.